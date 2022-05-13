Virginia Tech softball: No. 2 Hokies fall to No. 15 Clemson in ACC Championship semifinals

The No. 2 Virginia Tech Hokies fell to No. 15 Clemson, 4-1, in the ACC Championship semifinals Friday. The Hokies dropped to 41-7 on the season and will now turn their focus to winning the Women’s College World Series, which begins June 2.

VT fell behind 1-0 in the second inning and the Tigers added one run apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to take a commanding 3-0 lead. The Hokies didn’t score their first run until the bottom of the sixth inning. Unfortunately, that’s the only time the Hokies crossed the plate as the team finished with four total hits.

Freshman Emma Lemley took the mound for the Hokies and she pitched seven innings, allowing four runs on five hits, with two walks and six strikeouts.

Sophomore Cameron Fagan went 1 for 3 at the plate for Virginia Tech, while sophomore outfielder Emma Ritter drove in VT’s only run off a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the sixth inning.

While not winning the ACC championship is disappointing for the Hokies, the larger goal remains unchanged: A College World Series title. The NCAA selection show is set for Sunday and the Hokies will know their opponent and destination.