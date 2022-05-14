Virginia Tech football recruiting: Hokies make the final 3 for top JUCO cornerback

The Virginia Tech Hokies are looking to add more help to the 2022 roster. Earlier this month, Virginia Tech offered JUCO cornerback Roman Rashada and the DB quickly locked in an official visit to Blacksburg, per Evan Watkins of 247Sports.

On Saturday, Rashada took to Twitter to announce his top 3 schools and the Hokies made the cut. Rashada’s top three consists of the Ole Miss, Miami (Fl.) and the Hokies.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Rashada plays for Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hills, California, and has three years of eligibility remaining, including a redshirt year.

Where Rashada graduated this month, he is eligible to enroll at a four-year institution this summer, making him eligible for the 2022 college football season.

Rashada’s official visit is scheduled for May 21, per Watkins, and the Hokies appear to have a good shot with Rashada. If Rashada commits to Virginia Tech, he’d be the second Californian in VT’s secondary, along with D.J. Harvey.

Rashada didn’t announce a commitment date.