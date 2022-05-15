Virginia Tech softball makes history, will host regional for 1st time in school history

Virginia Tech softball’s magical 2022 regular season ended disappointingly with Friday’s ACC championship loss to Clemson. However, the Hokies had their eyes on an even bigger prize: the Women’s College World Series.

The Hokies learned their fate on Sunday and entered the 2022 NCAA Softball Championship as the No. 3 national seed. They will host a regional in Blacksburg for the first time in school history.

Virginia Tech (41-7) will host Saint Francis at 2 p.m. Friday at Tech Softball Field. Kentucky and Miami (Ohio) are the other two teams in the double-elimination Blacksburg Regional, which ends Sunday, May 22.

If the Hokies defeat Saint Francis and either Kentucky or Miami, they will host the Blacksburg Super Regional on May 27-29 against the winner of the Gainesville Regional.

This is the third consecutive season in which the Hokies have reached the regional round.

We here at Gobbler Country wish nothing but the best for the Hokies in their quest to win a national championship.