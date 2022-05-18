Former Virginia Tech quarterback Quincy Patterson is on the move again

Quincy Patterson was supposed to be the future of Virginia Tech football when he committed for VT’s 2018 recruiting class. Unfortunately for Patterson and the Hokies, things didn’t work out as planned in Blacksburg.

After three seasons with the Hokies, Patterson transferred after the 2020 season, quickly landing at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. Patterson helped lead the Bison to a 7-0 record in games he started last fall before an injury sidelined him. He returned, and North Dakota State would win another FCS national championship.

Now, Patterson, who recently received his degree, is on the move again. Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, Patterson is moving on to Temple. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

“It’s a shot to be the best me I can be, in a sense,” Patterson said via Thamel. “I told all the coaches, I didn’t need any guarantees (to start). I just wanted a shot and take it from there and prove what I can do. I know a lot of people know what I can do. I just have to go do it.”

The former four-star recruit from Chicago played in 11 games for the Hokies from 2018-20, appearing in 11 games. He completed 22 of 52 passes for 359 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He carried the football 74 times for 333 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Patterson never developed as a passer for the Hokies under Justin Fuente and Brad Cornelsen. It’s difficult to blame Patterson for his lack of growth in Blacksburg as no quarterback improved from year to year in Fuente’s six-year tenure.

We here at Gobbler Country wish the best to Quincy Patterson. Go win the starting job, young man.