The Virginia Tech Hokies Perform at ACC Championship Meet

This past week the women and men of the Virginia Tech Hokies’ outdoor track and field teams participated in the ACC Championship. On the male side of the house the Florida State Seminoles were dominant, winning the championship with 149 team points and 56-points clear of second place, which was VT! The Hokies scored 93 team points to secure second place while the Virginia Cavaliers collected 80 points, good for third. The Miami Hurricanes won the women’s ACC Championship meet with 108 team points, only 7.5 more than runner up Duke. The Hoos scored 54.25-points, barely beating the Hokies’ 54-points, with the two commonwealth teams finishing at P7 and P8, respectively.

The Hokies won multiple individual events and a program first ACC Men’s Track MVP, earned by Cole Beck!

4x100m relay

100m

200m

1️⃣ First Hokie to win outdoor track MVP



— Virginia Tech Track & Field (@HokiesTFXC) May 15, 2022

VT wasn’t done with firsts either. The men’s relay squad won the ACC’s 4x100m relay for the first time in program history, setting a meet record time with 38.69 seconds!

THAT'S HOW YOU OPEN THE EVENING



38.69

No. 3 in the country

Facility record

Meet record

School record

— Virginia Tech Track & Field (@HokiesTFXC) May 14, 2022

Kahleje Tillmon, a walk-on at VT, won the 200m with a time of 20.41 seconds. Mr. Tillmon has since been awarded a full athletic scholarship! Cole Beck finished in second place, behind Kahleje, for the Hokie one-two finish, in the 200m! Ben Fleming won the 3000m steeplechase. VT’s track and field men also podiumed in the 100m, 10000m, and hammer.

— Virginia Tech Track & Field (@HokiesTFXC) May 18, 2022

On the women’s side, Julia Fixsen finished P2 in the pole vault (4.29m) with Rachel Baxter also finishing in the top five at P4 (4.19m). Essence Henderson earned second in the women’s shot put with a 17.06m heave, missing the tie for first place by a miniscule 0.02m. Sara Killinen took the third spot in women’s hammer with 64.79m. In addition to the achievements above the women’s squad found themselves inside the top five of several events.

Fantastic effort ladies and gentlemen!

With the conference championship done and dusted VT will be looking toward the NCAA East Preliminary. Held in Bloomington, Indiana, several Hokies will vie for an opportunity to attend the NCAA Outdoor Championships, in Eugene, Oregon, this June.

GO HOKIES!!!