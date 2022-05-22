No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies Force Game Seven During the Blacksburg Regional

The No. 3 / No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies forced game seven, during the NCAA Softball Championship – Blacksburg Regional, defeating the Kentucky Wildcats, 9-2.

Freshmen pitcher Emma Lemley, returned to the mound, after struggling with illegal pitches during yesterday’s meeting against the Wildcats. Her efforts were off to a rocky start when her first pitch was called illegal. Throughout the day Lemley turned in four total illegal throws but pitched the entire game. Kentucky only scored two total runs, during the bottom of the second inning, briefly taking the lead before the Hokie defense held them scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Virginia Tech got on the board quickly when Slaw hit a sacrifice fly to send Cameron Fagan home at the top of the first. The Kentucky bullpen struggled with walks today, allowing two VT scores due to walking batters with bases loaded. The first came at the top of third which sent Trull to Homeplate and tied the game, 2-2. Virginia Tech took full control during the top of the fourth inning when they took a 4-2 lead.

Kentucky put five different pitches on the mound today but couldn’t find an answer for the Hokie bats. VT slammed the door closed, at the top of the seventh, with a three-run homer from Cameron Fagan that also sent Bennet and Trull home, putting the Hokies up 9-2.

With the win the Hokies force another elimination game, against Kentucky, which will be played at approximately 330 PM (eastern) today. The winner of game seven will move on to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Softball Championship.

