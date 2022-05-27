Virginia Tech football: ACC announces times and TV for 5 Hokies’ games in 2022

You can tell it is getting closer to football season when the ACC announces times and TV assignments for multiple games.

The ACC announced times and TV assignments for five of Virginia Tech’s games in 2022. Here are those games:

Friday, Sept 2, at Old Dominion. 7 p.m. ET kickoff, and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

Saturday, Sept 10, vs. Boston College. Brent Pry’s first home game at Lane Stadium will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Saturday, Sept 17, vs. Wofford. 11 a.m. ET kickoff televised on the ACC Network.

Thursday, Sept 22, vs. West Virginia. 7:30 p.m. kickoff, televised on ESPN.

Thursday, Oct. 27, at N.C. State. 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, televised on ESPN.

I love the Hokies receiving two Thursday night games. And both are against quality opponents. Blacksburg, on a Thursday night against WVU looking for revenge, will be electric. That will be a hot ticket. Everyone remembers what Thursday Night Football was like in Blacksburg. Yes, times have changed, but it will be fun again.

The game at N.C. State is an important one. Over the last few years, the Wolfpack has quietly become a solid program and returns arguably the best passer in the ACC in Devin Leary.

What are your thoughts on the five Virginia Tech games announced on Thursday? Let us know in the comments and on social media.