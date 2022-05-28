Rochard and Hokies Roll the Gators

ACC Pitcher of the Year, Keely Rochard, and the No. 3 / No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies shut out the No. 12 / No. 14 Florida Gators, 6-0, during game one of the NCAA Softball Championship Blacksburg Super Regional.

The Hokies jumped onto the board during the first inning with an Emma Ritter homerun. VT took full command of the game at the bottom of the second when Cameron Fagan crushed her own home run while also sending Kelsey Brown and Maija Louko over the plate. Darby Trull scored off a Kelsey Bennet double and Ritter decided that one homer wasn’t enough, so she sent another one out of the park to put the Hokies up 6-0 before the game was suspended for weather.

Emma Ritter appreciation post ‍ pic.twitter.com/v1LHaxDRnS — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) May 28, 2022

Starting up again, a day later, at the top of the sixth inning, Rochard and the VT defense only faced six total Gators, at the plate, because they got every consecutive batter out. In true Rochard fashion, the final Floridian was struck out swinging!

M6 | VT 6, UF 0 @_keelsss_ keeps them off the base paths! Top of the order due up for the Hokies. pic.twitter.com/hIgq1bN7UB — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) May 28, 2022

The Hokies get a quick break before game two starts at 1200 (eastern) and will be televised on ESPN! If they win this next one they are off to the Women’s College World Series!

GO HOKIES!!!