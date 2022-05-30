 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Virginia Tech Hokies are the #4 Seed Nationally, and the Opponents are Set

The Hokies made an impression in 2022. They are the #4 seed in the Regionals and hosting those games in Blacksburg. It’s going to be an interesting competition. GO HOKIES!!!

By Mighty Fahvaag
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 26 ACC Championship - Virginia Tech v Clemson
Going to need to be the best in every game
Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hokies are #4 Overall and Playing at Home for the Regionals

The Hokies awaited their fate early this afternoon. It had been since 2013 that the program had been sitting in this particular position and that was an entirely different staff. Tech was pleasantly surprised by both the high general seeding, and by the lineup of teams to face off against.

It’s exciting stuff, but the team ended the ACC Tournament on a bit of a bummer, so Coach Szefc is going to have to get some “loosen up” and “play your game” sorts of things going until the first pitch of the Hokies’ first game of the weekend.

The Teams for the Blacksburg Regionals are:

Tech is the #1 seed in the region and will start the tournament off against an early season foe. The Hokies defeated Wright State 2 games to 1 in the first week of March. Of course, that means that Wright State is fully capable of beating the Hokies. That means full out tournament play with none of the regular season patience and stops. Besides Wright State, the Hokies will be playing Columbia and Gonzaga, and to get to this point, there are no push overs. Everyone is coming for the third through the sixth of June to give us what for and leave us in the Regionals.

Yes, the Hokies are the #4 national seed, but now they have to prove that the seeding was worth it, and not a flash in the pan.

But it’s always good to be reminded...

Game 1 for the Hokies:

7:00 PM Friday June 3.

As Always!

GO HOKIES!!!!

