Virginia Tech Hokies are the #4 Seed Nationally, and the Opponents are Set

Hokies are #4 Overall and Playing at Home for the Regionals

The Hokies awaited their fate early this afternoon. It had been since 2013 that the program had been sitting in this particular position and that was an entirely different staff. Tech was pleasantly surprised by both the high general seeding, and by the lineup of teams to face off against.

A round of applause for the - Tech’s first since 2013 #RoadToOmaha #Hokies ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/z409mi9pjv — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) May 30, 2022

It’s exciting stuff, but the team ended the ACC Tournament on a bit of a bummer, so Coach Szefc is going to have to get some “loosen up” and “play your game” sorts of things going until the first pitch of the Hokies’ first game of the weekend.

The Teams for the Blacksburg Regionals are:

Tech is the #1 seed in the region and will start the tournament off against an early season foe. The Hokies defeated Wright State 2 games to 1 in the first week of March. Of course, that means that Wright State is fully capable of beating the Hokies. That means full out tournament play with none of the regular season patience and stops. Besides Wright State, the Hokies will be playing Columbia and Gonzaga, and to get to this point, there are no push overs. Everyone is coming for the third through the sixth of June to give us what for and leave us in the Regionals.

Yes, the Hokies are the #4 national seed, but now they have to prove that the seeding was worth it, and not a flash in the pan.

But it’s always good to be reminded...

Game 1 for the Hokies:

7:00 PM Friday June 3.

