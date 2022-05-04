Former Virginia Tech defensive end Amare Barno is first 2022 NFL draft pick to sign a contract

Former Virginia Tech wowed NFL scouts in March at the 2022 NFL combine by running the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at 6-foot-5, 246 pounds.

Despite his amazing physical traits, Barno lasted until the sixth round of the recently completed 2022 NFL draft before he was chosen at No. 189 overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Only three days after being picked in the draft, Barno officially signed his rookie contract with the Bills, becoming the first 2022 draft pick to sign his contract.

The Blythewood, South Carolina native began his college career at Butler Community College before transferring to Virginia Tech in 2019. Barno redshirted in 2019 and moved to defensive end ahead of the 2020 season. He led the ACC in tackles for loss with 16 in 2020 and also recorded 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Amaré Barno is the first rookie to lock it in ️https://t.co/nKGzzt6uRr — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 3, 2022

There were big expectations placed upon Barno ahead of the 2021 season and his numbers dropped. He finished the 2021 season with 35 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Barno could provide nice value for the Panthers. He has outstanding length and athleticism and, if properly used, could be a dynamic pass rusher.

Congrats to Amare Barno, and best of luck in the NFL.