Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies land big-time transfer Grant Basile

After missing out on four-star wing Tyrell Ward and former five-star center Efton Reid, the Virginia Tech basketball team received some good news Wednesday.

Wright State forward Grant Basile announced he was transferring to Virginia Tech, and he should have two years of eligibility remaining with the Hokies. Basile has played four seasons but redshirted his first year and has an additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Basile, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, chose the Hokies over Iowa State, Wisconsin and Notre Dame. Considering Basile’s roots, it’s an impressive feat for Virginia Tech to overcome those schools in obtaining Basile’s signature.

Basile should slide into Keve Aluma’s role in Virginia Tech’s starting lineup. He averaged 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season while shooting almost 50% from the field. He is the second high-profile transfer to join the Hokies within the past week, joining former Memphis transfer John Camden. Both will play a significant role on Virginia Tech’s 2022-23 roster, which recently lost David N’Guessan to the NCAA transfer portal. The Hokies are still unsure whether or not Justyn Mutts returns for another season.

Excited to announce my commitment to Virginia Tech @HokiesMBB pic.twitter.com/txH0ECCywJ — Grant Basile (@GBasile00) May 4, 2022

As a sophomore in 2020-21, Basile averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game. He is a perfect fit for head coach Mike Young as he can play the “4” or “5” and can knock down outside shots.

This was a big move for the Hokies. Basile is a standout player who was in demand and chose the Hokies over other enticing opportunities. I would expect the Hokies to add another transfer or two with multiple scholarships available.

Welcome to Blacksburg, Grant.