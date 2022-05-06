Virginia Tech football recruiting: Hokies land another offensive line commitment for 2023

The Virginia Tech Hokies picked up their second offensive line commitment this week Friday when three-star Gabriel Arena announced his pledge to the Hokies.

Arena is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle from Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Pry was offered in 2021 by Virginia Tech’s previous staff. Shortly after taking over, new Virginia Tech Brent Pry and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph reaffirmed Arena’s offer.

Arena visited Blacksburg multiple times this year ensuring Blacksburg was the place for him. Arena spoke to Brian Dohn of 247Sports after his commitment.

“I’m going to commit to Virginia Tech,” he said. “It’s a good fit for me mainly because of the great people there that know how to push and encourage you to achieve your dreams.”

While Arena liked former head coach Justin Fuente and then-offensive line coach Vance Vice, he’s thrilled with the coaching change, having known Pry from his time at Penn State.

“I like the new coaching staff change,” he said. “I feel that with what Coach Pry has envisioned for Virginia Tech, there will be a ton more championships being won.”

Rudolph’s presence was a big factor for Arena, even though he has loved Virginia Tech for some time.

Arena is Virginia Tech’s fourth commitment for 2023, joining offensive linemen Lance Williams (Alcoa, Tennessee) and Hannes Hammer (Roanoke, Virginia via Germany and defensive end Jason Abbey (Richmond).

Welcome, Gabriel.