Virginia Tech football recruiting: Hokies could land another top target Sunday

It’s been a busy week for Virginia Tech recruiting. The football team landed a pair of offensive line commitments in Hannes Hammer and Gabriel Arena, while the men’s basketball team received a commitment from top transfer Grant Basile.

The football team could be in store for more good news Sunday. DeMatha Catholic athlete Dante Lovett has scheduled a noon ET commitment Sunday on Instagram Live.

The home-state Terrapins were considered the favorite for Lovett until recently when he visited Blacksburg and was offered personally by head coach Brent Pry, according to Brian Dohn of 247Sports. Now, the momentum has shifted toward the Hokies, with Dohn and Evan Watkins putting in crystal balls for Virginia Tech.

I will be committing at 12 noon Sunday on Instagram live pic.twitter.com/k2zdQo07Vb — Dante Lovett (@dante_lovett) May 6, 2022

Lovett is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete. He could play offense or defense in college, but the Hokies want Lovett to begin his career on defense if he commits. It’s always a plus for the Hokies to land a player from DeMatha, whether it is on the gridiron or the hardwood.

We’ll have you covered if Lovett chooses the good guys Sunday.