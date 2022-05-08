No. 2 / No. 2 Virginia Tech Hokies Claim Regular Season ACC Title

With their sweep of the away series against the Boston College Eagles the No. 2 (USA Today / NFCA D1 Top 25 Coaches Poll) / No. 2 (ESPN / USA Today Softball Collegiate Top 25) secured the regular season ACC title.

The BC series started with VT’s preseason All-American pitcher, Keely Rochard, on the mound. She earned her 21st win of the season, striking out 15 Eagles, and shutting out Boston College, 3-0. During game two Hokie freshmen pitcher, Emma Lemley, followed with her own shut out of BC. Lemley struck out seven Eagles and only allowed three hits on the way to a six inning 9-0 beat down. The Hokie bats were on fire with Emma Ritter leading the way with three runs and Cameron Fagan adding two. Maija Louko, Jayme Bailey, Alexa Milius, and Addy Green also scored. During the final game of the series Virginia Tech was leading 8-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning when BC made it to home for the first time all weekend. Although the Eagles added an additional three runs, during the sixth, the Hokies held on to win, 8-4. Rochard got the start and struck out 12 BC batters, giving her a starting record of 22-2, on the year, while Emma Ritter had another multi-run game, scoring two points. Bailey and Darby Trull also added two while Overaitis had a three-run homer.

This past Tuesday the Hokies wrapped up their regular season with a 13-9 defeat of the Liberty Flames. The Hokies hit three home runs. Sophomore pitcher Ivy Rosenberry started for the Hokies and earned her second win of the year.

The next challenge facing the Hokies is the ACC Championship Tournament being held in Pittsburgh, PA from 11 May – 14 May. Virginia Tech finished the regular season with a 40-6 (0.87) overall record and a conference record of 21-2 (0.91), which is VT’s best ACC record ever. Only the No. 3 / No. 3 Florida State Seminoles and the unranked Virginia Cavaliers managed to defeat the Hokies, during regular season conference play.

The Hokies again find themselves in the No. 1 position of the NCAA Women’s Softball RPI. VT has two wins over RPI No. 3 FSU, one over No. 7 Northwestern, and swept No. 9 Clemson. These ladies are charging through their foes and continue to demonstrate the ability to win a national title.

GO HOKIES!!!