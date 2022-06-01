Virginia Tech basketball: It’s official, Justyn Mutts is returning to the Hokies

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team received some good news Wednesday; Forward Justyn Mutts announced that he was returning for one more season in Blacksburg.

This will be Mutts’ sixth season of college eligibility and third season with the Hokies. Mutts withdrew his name from the NBA draft, paving the way for another year in Blacksburg for the talented forward.

Since the 2021-22 season ended with a loss to Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it always felt like Mutts and Keve Aluma would move on. However, in recent weeks, the momentum was building for Mutts’ return to what should be a strong Virginia Tech team next season.

Aluma confirmed he would not return next season, Nahiem Alleyne transferred, Storm Murphy’s eligibility expired and David N’Guessan entered the NCAA transfer portal but has yet to announce his new destination. Fortunately for the Hokies, freshmen Rodney Rice, MJ Collins, Patrick Wessler and Darren Buchanan are a part of Tech’s incoming class. Rice is one of the top recruits in school history.

The Hokies also picked up three transfers in Mylyjael Poteat, Grant Basile and John Camden. Basile should immediately replace Aluma’s scoring and rebounding up front.

Mutts’ father, Jarrett, spoke to Mark Berman of The Roanoke Times about his return.

“He has a good base in Blacksburg, a good fan base, and the love is there,” Jarett Mutts said. “You play where you’re loved.”

Mutts is certainly a beloved player among Hokie Nation. His dunk over a Duke defender in the ACC championship inspired a t-shirt and fans appreciate Mutts for his all-around game and his personality.

Welcome back, Justyn.