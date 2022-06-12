Virginia Tech football: Layth Ghannam commits to the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies had a good day Saturday. The baseball team defeated Oklahoma to inch one game closer to the school’s first-ever appearance in the College World Series. And the football team added a commitment from one of its top targets.

Early Saturday morning, offensive lineman Layth Ghannam took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Virginia Tech. A 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman from George Washington High School in Charleston, West Virginia, Ghannam picked the Hokies over West Virginia, N.C. State, North Carolina and others.

Ultimately, it came down to the Hokies and Mountaineers for Ghannam, who lived in Bluefield, Virginia, before his family moved to Charleston. Ghannam has a prior relationship with a pair of 2022 Virginia Tech commits from Bluefield in Brody Meadows and Xayvion Bradshaw.

Ghannam recently took official visits to North Carolina and WVU. His official visit to Blacksburg is scheduled for later this month.

Ghannam is the fourth commitment for Virginia Tech’s offensive line in the 2023 class, joining Lance Williams, Hannes Hammer and Gabriel Arena. Hokie fans should be excited about this class as new offensive line coach Joe Rudolph is one of the best in the business. Tech could look to add more offensive lineman to the 2023 class.

He spoke to Evan Watkins of 247Sports about his decision.

“I grew up in two places: Charleston, WV, and Bluefield, Va.,” Ghannam said. “Both Virginia Tech and West Virginia are my home schools. The decision was tough because both programs have an amazing staff and a strong, positive culture. Both schools checked every block on the coaches, academics, strength and conditioning, training and recovery, facilities, fan base, and players. It ultimately came down to the overall connection I felt with the program.”

This is a terrific get for the Hokies as Rudolph looks to rebuild Tech’s offensive line depth over the next couple of years. The Hokies were aggressive in their pursuit of Ghannam since Rudolph’s official hiring in January.

Overall, the Hokies have nine commitments for the 2023 recruiting class and rank No. 20 in the 247Sports team rankings.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Layth!!

Go Hokies!!!