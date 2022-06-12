Virginia Tech’s Keely Rochard Signs with WPF’s Pride

Virginia Tech Hokies star softball pitcher, Keely Rochard, will continue her softball career, as a professional, with the USSSA Pride.

SIGNED ✍️ The USSSA Pride sign a pitcher out of Virginia Tech, Keely Rochard. Let’s get to work, @_keelsss_ pic.twitter.com/ovyqy8gOzG — WPF (@wprofastpitch) June 9, 2022

Rochard inked the deal, with the Viera, Florida based Women’s Pro Fastpitch (WPF) team, this past week. Back in May the Pride drafted Keely with the fourth overall pick of the WPF draft. Keely was also drafted No. 2 overall during the Athletes Unlimited draft, a competing professional softball organization. WPF was founded by USA Softball, United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA), and Smash It Sports. The WPF is a fresh professional women’s softball endeavor, following the previous pro fastpitch leagues of National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) and Women’s Pro Softball League (WPSL). 2022 marks the inaugural season for the WPF and the year’s first pitch will be this weekend 14-17 June 2022, showcasing a series between Rochard’s new team and the Rochester, New York based Smash It Sports Vipers. The games will be streamed live on usssalive.com.

Opening Day is almost here! The @USSSAPride take on the @SmashIt_Vipers in the first EVER WPF game in just 4 days!



Purchase tickets to Series One and the rest our summer games➡️ https://t.co/bCl517f9n9#ProtectHerDream pic.twitter.com/mmzbyFZCMM — WPF (@wprofastpitch) June 11, 2022

Virginia Tech will certainly miss the arm of Keely Rochard. She was instrumental in the Hokies’ consecutive appearances in the NCAA Softball Championship Super Regional, but we are excited that she has landed on a professional team roster. Gobbler Country joins with the rest of the Hokie faithful in wishing Miss Rochard the best of luck during her professional endeavors!

GO HOKIES!!!