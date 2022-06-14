Virginia Tech football: It sure sounds like Grant Wells is the starting quarterback

The Virginia Tech Hokies overhauled the quarterback position in the offseason under new head coach Brent Pry. Pry and new offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen brought in Brad Glenn as the new quarterbacks coach, and the Hokies added a pair of transfers with plenty of starting experience.

Former South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown and former Marshall starter Grant Wells both transferred to Blacksburg. In addition, Connor Blumrick and Tahj Bullock were back. The Hokies also signed Devin Farrell.

To alleviate some of the logjam at quarterback, the Hokies moved Blumrick into more of a utility role, where he’ll play some wide receiver and tight end. He could also still line up under center. Pry called him one of Virginia Tech’s 22 best players earlier this spring and wants him on the field. Fans saw Blumrick’s athletic potential last fall, but not necessarily as a quarterback.

Now, that takes us back to Brown and Wells. Brown started four games for the Gamecocks last season, helping lead them to bowl eligibility. Before USC, Brown played at St. Francis, where he was an FCS All-American in 2019.

Wells started most of the last two seasons under center for the Thundering Herd. As a freshman in 2020, he was the Conference USA Freshman of the Year.

The pair alternated reps during the spring, with each starting in the spring game. Wells was terrific in the spring game, while Brown struggled. To be fair, Wells played with more of Virginia Tech’s starting players. However, it was clear his arm talent was hard to deny. In addition, Wells showed he can when necessary, too.

Andy Bitter of The Athletic recently spoke with Glenn, and he offered the following comment on who’d be Tech’s starting quarterback:

“I think everybody knows who it is,” Glenn said. “And I think the locker room knows who it is.”

Glenn would later discuss Wells in detail and specific intangibles he looks for in a quarterback.

Fans didn’t get to see a lot of the spring practices. In the one open practice and spring game, Wells looked like the better passer — for now. So, if the Hokies know he is the guy, it makes sense to go into the summer with Wells as the starter. In saying that, Brown will be an important part of Virginia Tech’s 2022 roster.

If Wells is Virginia Tech’s starter in 2022, the Hokies could have a fun passing game. That would be a welcome sight for Hokie fans after six years of Justin Fuente and Brad Cornelsen’s offense.