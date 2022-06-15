Nine Hokies Earn All-American Honors

Both the Florida Gators men’s and women’s Outdoor Track and Field programs swept the NCAA Track and Field Championships. The Virginia Tech Hokies’ women finished tied with the NC State Wolfpack at 17th overall with 14 team points. Alabama was in 15th place, scoring 15 team points, and the Gators collected 74 team points. Both Rachel Baxter and Julia Fixsen earned First Team All-American honors for pole vault, Sara Killinen also earned first team honors for hammer, and Essence Henderson collected second team honors for discus. Rachel and Julia finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Sara finished fourth, and Essence finished 11th.

Essence goes 53.60m (175' 10") to finish 11th in the discus and earn Second Team All-American honors, the third All-American award of her career!

While the men’s squad failed to score a team point, five VT student athletes earned Second Team All-American honors and three more were recognized as All-American Honorable Mentions. Cole Beck, Kennedy Harrison, Kahleje Tillmon, and Torrence Walker were named for their 4x100m relay efforts, and Ben Fleming earned his honors for the 3000m steeplechase. Khalil Bedoui (hammer throw), Chauncey Chambers (triple jump), and Ben Nibbelink (3000m steeplechase) were the honorable mentions. Virginia Tech finished tenth in the 4x100m relay, Flemming and Nibbelink finished 13th and 20th, respectively, in the 3000m steeplechase, Bedoui finished 17th in the hammer throw, and Chambers finished 17th in the triple jump.

