Virginia Tech football: 3 Hokies named to Phil Steele Preseason All-ACC team

It’s that time of the year. No, football season isn’t here yet. But, it’s that time of year when football magazines hit the newsstands, indicating we are into the month of June and around three months until kickoff.

The best football magazine on the planet is the Phil Steele College Football Preview. While Steele’s magazine comes out a bit later than those at Athlon and Lindy’s, it’s worth the wait. Plus, you can always pre-order the magazine and get it a couple of weeks before it hits the newsstands.

While Steele’s magazine isn’t in stores yet, you can view the digital version if you purchased the VIP package on Steele’s website. Therefore, we can tell you three Virginia Tech Hokies made Steele’s preseason All-ACC team.

Senior linebacker Dax Hollifield, senior defensive back Chamarri Conner and sophomore guard Kaden Moore were all named to Steele’s list; Conner on the second team, Moore and Hollifield each on the fourth team.

While this may sound low, remember, expectations are slightly lower in new head coach Brent Pry’s first year. When things are all said and done, don’t be surprised if multiple Hokies are honored at the end of the season. Hollifield and Conner are back in Blacksburg for their fifth season, thanks to a free year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

When we say expectations are lower, we mean in terms of competing for an ACC Coastal Division championship. The excitement level around Virginia Tech football is restored with Pry immediately doing everything possible to get the Hokie faithful on his side. Thus far, Pry has pushed all the right buttons, but that must translate into wins in the fall.

Congrats to Conner, Hollifield and Moore. Hollifield and Conner should have big years under Pry and will be counted upon as critical leaders in Pry’s first season. Moore showed a ton of promise as a true freshman starter last season.

Now, do yourself a favor and head over to Phil Steele’s website and get yourself a copy of the best college football magazine on the market.