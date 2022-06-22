Virginia Tech football: Two offensive assistants named ‘rising stars’

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Virginia Tech’s new coaching staff under head coach Brent Pry. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph was one of the best assistant coaching hires of the offseason, but Pry made several shrewd hires.

Recruiting site On3 recently named 65 rising-star assistant coaches in college football. Two Virginia Tech assistant coaches made the list; specifically, it was two offensive assistants. Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Tyler Bowen and quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn were two of the 65 names.

Here’s what On3 said about the two coaches, beginning with Bowen:

Recent jobs: Virginia Tech (2022), Jacksonville Jaguars tight ends coach (2021), Penn State co-OC/tight ends coach (2020), Penn State tight ends coach (2018-19), Maryland offensive line coach (2017), Fordham OC (2016). Back at the college level after a year in the NFL, reuniting with new Virginia Tech coach and former Penn State colleague Brent Pry. Was offensive recruiting coordinator at Penn State in addition to his responsibilities as co-OC and tight ends coach, and was part of the Nittany Lions compiling three consecutive top-20 classes, including the nation’s 10th-best class in 2019. Served as offensive coordinator at Fordham in 2016. The Rams ranked fourth in the FCS in scoring offense (40.1 points per game) and total offense (498 yards per game). Is a former Maryland offensive lineman who played and then began his coaching career for the Terrapins under Ralph Friedgen and current Penn State coach James Franklin, who was Maryland’s OC from 2008-10.

Brad Glenn:

Recent jobs: Virginia Tech (2022), Georgia State OC (2019-21), Western Carolina OC (2012-18), Appalachian State assistant (2005-11). Was an offensive coordinator for the past 10 seasons at Georgia State and Western Carolina. Improved Georgia State from ninth in the Sun Belt in scoring offense in 2018 to sixth in 2019 and fourth each of the past two seasons, including a school-record 33.3 points per game in 2020. Of the top six players in career total yardage in the history of the FCS Southern Conference, three are former Glenn quarterbacks – Armanti Edwards (Appalachian State) and Tyree Adams and Troy Mitchell (Western Carolina). Interviewed for a Power 5 OC job two coaching cycles ago and was contacted about an AAC OC job this past cycle.

While we haven’t seen Bowen and Glenn coach a game yet for the Hokies, it’s encouraging to see offensive coaches make this list. That means Virginia Tech has two offensive coaches respected by other coaches and the media, which is refreshing considering the group it replaced.

Bowen, 32, already has plenty of experience and is an outstanding recruiter. He plans to feature Virginia Tech’s tight ends more in the passing game, something Hokie fans long for after seeing a pair of talented tight ends in Dalton Keene and James Mitchell depart for the NFL in recent years.

Glenn is the polar opposite of Brad Cornelsen. Glenn is widely respected for his skills as a quarterback mentor and has great recruiting relationships in the talent-rich state of Georgia.

Congrats to Coach Bowen and Coach Glenn, the season can’t get here fast enough.