Virginia Tech Hokies Win 2021-22 Commonwealth Clash

The Virginia Tech Hokies defeated the Virginia Cavaliers to win the 2022 Commonwealth Clash. VT and UVA have been athletic rivals for over 120 years, dating back to the first football game in 1895. In 2014 the Commonwealth Cup concept expanded to include all 22 sports that the Hokies and Hoos compete against one another during the entire academic athletic season. This year Virginia Tech bested Virginia with a score of 12.5 – 8.5.

The Virginia Tech Hokies beat the Virginia Cavaliers in the following sports during the 2021-2022 year.

Men’s Soccer

Women’s Cross Country

Volleyball

Football

Women’s Basketball (x2)

Men’s Basketball (x1)

Wrestling

Men’s Swimming

Women’s Indoor Track

Men’s Indoor Track

Softball (x2)

Baseball (x2)

Men’s Outdoor Track

Meanwhile, the Virginia Cavaliers thwarted the Hokies in the following sports.

Men’s Cross Country

Men’s Basketball (x1)

Women’s Swimming

Women’s Tennis

Men’s Tennis

Softball (x1)

Women’s Golf

Men’s Golf

Women’s Lacrosse

Baseball (x1)

Women’s Outdoor Track

Nice work against our bitter in-state rivals!

GO HOKIES!!!