Virginia Tech Hokies Win 2021-22 Commonwealth Clash

The Virginia Tech Hokies defeated the Virginia Cavaliers to win the 2022 Commonwealth Clash. VT and UVA have been athletic rivals for over 120 years, dating back to the first football game in 1895. In 2014 the Commonwealth Cup concept expanded to include all 22 sports that the Hokies and Hoos compete against one another during the entire academic athletic season. This year Virginia Tech bested Virginia with a score of 12.5 – 8.5.
The Virginia Tech Hokies beat the Virginia Cavaliers in the following sports during the 2021-2022 year.
Men’s Soccer
Women’s Cross Country
Volleyball
Football
Women’s Basketball (x2)
Men’s Basketball (x1)
Wrestling
Men’s Swimming
Women’s Indoor Track
Men’s Indoor Track
Softball (x2)
Baseball (x2)
Men’s Outdoor Track
Meanwhile, the Virginia Cavaliers thwarted the Hokies in the following sports.
Men’s Cross Country
Men’s Basketball (x1)
Women’s Swimming
Women’s Tennis
Men’s Tennis
Softball (x1)
Women’s Golf
Men’s Golf
Women’s Lacrosse
Baseball (x1)
Women’s Outdoor Track
Nice work against our bitter in-state rivals!
Loading comments...