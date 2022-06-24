Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies to face Minnesota in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the rest of the ACC learned of their opponents in next season’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge Friday. The defending ACC champions will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on opening night of the annual challenge. Pitt vs. Northwestern joins the Hokies and Gophers in playing on Monday, Nov. 29.

This is only the second all-time meeting between the two schools, who last played on Nov. 30, 2011, which also happened to be in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Golden Gophers won that meeting, 58-55, in Minneapolis. Tip times for the games will be announced at a later date.

Virginia Tech finished last season with a 23-13 record, with an 11-9 mark in ACC play. Tech went on a run in the ACC Tournament, winning four straight games over Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Duke to capture the first ACC title in school history. After a last-second win over Clemson in the opener, the Hokies dominated their final three opponents, two of which would end up in the Final Four.

Minnesota finished last season with a 13-17 record and 4-16 in conference play. Minnesota will welcome seven newcomers in 2022-23.