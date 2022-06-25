Former Virginia Tech star Keve Aluma agrees to deal with the Memphis Grizzlies

Former Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft Thursday but quickly found a home Friday, agreeing to a free-agent deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The 6-foot-9 Aluma began his career at Wofford under current Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young. When Young accepted the Virginia Tech coaching position, Aluma followed, sitting out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
In his first year playing for the Hokies, Aluma played 22 games in the COVID-wrecked 2020-21 season, averaging 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He was named first-team All-ACC after the season. Aluma returned in 2021-22, playing in all 36 games and averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Aluma’s field goal and free-throw percentages improved in his final season. He was named second-team All-ACC last season.
Aluma joins a Memphis team that finished last season with a 56-26 record and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Congrats to Keve Aluma, and best of luck in your NBA career.
The journey continues ✍️ pic.twitter.com/xU1z9Jz8uA— Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) June 24, 2022
Loading comments...