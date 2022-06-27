The son of a former Virginia Tech standout is set to make his college decision

Loren Johnson arrived at Virginia Tech in the 1995 recruiting class, one of the more important classes in school history. Johnson, along with fellow defensive back signees Keion Carpenter and Pierson Prioleau, would help establish Virginia Tech as “DBU” over the next several years. The Hokies are still putting defensive backs into the NFL.

Johnson, a Florida native had other big-time offers, including one from Oklahoma, yet took a chance on Virginia Tech to play for a young defensive coordinator named Bud Foster. Johnson would enjoy immediate success, becoming a four-year starter and two-time All-Big East selection.

After his outstanding playing career ended, Johnson got into coaching, where he is now in charge of what is arguably the top high school program in the state of Virginia, the Highland Springs Springers.

Now, one of Johnson’s sons is set to make his college decision. Braylon Johnson is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back from Highland Springs and will likely be making his college decision between the Hokies and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Johnson has reported 22 college offers, including from North Carolina, WVU, Oklahoma, Penn State and Michigan State.

On Sunday, Johnson announced he will be making his college decision on Friday, July 1 via his Instagram page.

July 1st At 12 PM I Will Be Announcing My Commitment Via Instagram.



The Gamecocks have been aggressive in recruiting Johnson with his father’s former teammates, head coach Shane Beamer and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, applying the pressure. However, the Hokies have also done an outstanding job under the new staff recruiting Johnson and hope to keep him home.

The Hokies failed to sign the son of former Virginia Tech tight end Bryan Jennings in the 2022 class, but there is more optimism around Johnson. Johnson is an important recruit on many fronts for the Hokies. Again, we stress how important it is to get back into Highland Springs, and Johnson would join his teammate, Takye Heath, in Tech’s 2023 class. Also, the previous staff damaged the relationship with many high schools in Virginia, especially with Loren Johnson and Highland Springs.

And, Johnson is a heckuva player. That’s the most important reason Virginia Tech needs Johnson.

We’ll have you covered for Johnson’s college announcement.