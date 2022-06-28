The ACC Makes a Massive Change: No More Divisions

ACC announces football schedule model for 2023-26 - Virginia Tech Athletics (hokiesports.com)

In 2023, the ACC will adopt a 3-5-5 football scheduling model and all 14 schools will compete in one division.



Teams will play 3 primary opponents annually + face the other 10 teams twice during the 4-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.



: https://t.co/7cvsuH48j3 pic.twitter.com/ne5TjwtfYd — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) June 28, 2022

The big announcement from Hokie Sports comes out right about the time that the wrap up article for the changes coming to college football is being written. Now we are going to have to go back through it all and look to see what it could possibly mean.

Notice the chart doesn’t include ND, but the fixed games are limited to three teams.

The big questions are begged heavily:

Does this mean that the Power 5 conferences and the NCAA are making major changes since the divisional format is the brainchild of the NCAA mothership?

Is this the move that finally cajoles Notre Dame to join the ACC for football since it has fully joined for all other sports?

Is this even going to work since it permanently relegates lower tiered programs to conference obscurity, burying them further in the base of the peloton?

So, sound off on it yourselves!

Poll Is this new 2023 configuration a good thing? NO! It’s completely nuts it means that only certain teams will ever be able to compete for the championship.

Yes, the top two teams will compete for the playoffs and there won’t be any embarrassment to the ACC for getting badly beaten.

Oh, come on! The league needed to be rebalanced and some teams moved around but this cements four programs in the top of the pile forever.

When does Notre Dame come to the mix? This whole thing smells sweetly of Irish Spring, corned beef and cabbage. Que Pink Floyd... vote view results 0% NO! It’s completely nuts it means that only certain teams will ever be able to compete for the championship. (0 votes)

0% Yes, the top two teams will compete for the playoffs and there won’t be any embarrassment to the ACC for getting badly beaten. (0 votes)

0% Oh, come on! The league needed to be rebalanced and some teams moved around but this cements four programs in the top of the pile forever. (0 votes)

0% When does Notre Dame come to the mix? This whole thing smells sweetly of Irish Spring, corned beef and cabbage. Que Pink Floyd... (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Meanwhile I have a re-write update to do. Good thing that I haven’t gotten to the ACC summary yet.

Dear Whit... I’d be looking for the exit from this mess... The B1G might change its mind about expanding, now.

GO HOKIES!!!!