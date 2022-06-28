Virginia Tech football: Tavorian Copeland commits to the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies picked up their 10th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class Tuesday when Tavorian Copeland made his decision.

Copeland is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound from Appomattox High School in Virginia. He is considered a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. Copeland had offers from the Hokies and Virginia and multiple Ivy League schools, such as Princeton, Yale, Penn and Dartmouth.

Copeland is a high-upside player. With outstanding length and speed, Copeland projects as a linebacker, but he could also play safety at the next level. He is the No. 19 player in Virginia from the 2023 class.

Copeland announced his decision via Twitter Tuesday at Noon.

“First off I want to say thank GOD for putting me in this position,” he said. “I also want to thank my family, and friends for keeping me motivated through this journey. I appreciate all the coaches that reached out to me. But with out further or do I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Virginia Tech.”

Copeland spoke to Brian Dohn of 247Sports about why he chose Virginia Tech.

“It was really the official visit,” he said. “It really let me know what Virginia Tech was all about, honestly. I was really liking the coaching staff and the vibe from Virginia Tech, but the official visit really solidified my opinion on Virginia Tech.”

Copeland mentioned playing a similar spot as Tremaine Edmunds when he starred for the Hokies.

This is another good pickup for the Hokies. In addition to being the 10th player in the class, he’s also the fifth Virginia for the 2023 class, which is now ranked No. 40 for 2023. More players could be on the way in the next several days.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Tavorian.