Virginia Tech football: Some roster shuffling for the Hokies

Remember late last year when the Virginia Tech Hokies were projected to be way over the NCAA-mandated 85-scholarship limit? Some panicked about the pending moves, wondering how the Hokies would make room. Fast forward to June, and Virginia Tech is under the 85-scholarship limit after a busy offseason.

In assessing Virginia Tech’s roster, and we may be off on one or two, but we have the Hokies at 82 or 83 scholarship players. Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry spoke to some local media Friday and, courtesy of Andy Bitter of The Athletic, we have some roster updates.

Freshman Braelin Moore, the younger brother of starting guard Kaden Moore, will now play on the offensive line. At 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, Moore possesses the size and athleticism to play defensive tackle. However, the need was greater on the offensive line and Moore will now play alongside his older brother. Kaden Moore started 13 games as a true freshman last season.

Pry explained the switch, per Bitter.

“It was just about Braelin and his skill set and what he did well and what he didn’t do well enough,” Pry said. “He’s never going to run enough to make enough plays on the perimeter to be a guy that is an all-conference (on defense). You’re always going to want to run better. But on the offensive line, he runs great.”

This is the right move for Moore and the Hokies. If he follows the path of his older brother he has a chance to make an immediate impact.

Pry also discussed wide receiver DJ Sims. Sims, a 6-foot-3 wide receiver from the class of 2021, briefly entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this year. Sims removed his name but he is no longer a part of the team. Sims will remain on scholarship as a student at Virginia Tech.

A couple of roster notes from today after speaking with #Hokies coach Brent Pry:



- Braelin Moore made the move to OL from DL after spring ball.



- WR DJ Sims, who went into the portal and came out, remains on scholarship but is not playing football anymore. — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) June 3, 2022

In other news, Pry discussed the news of Rashaud Pernell re-opening his recruitment and how it was Virginia Tech that initiated the move. Pry didn’t get into the details of the decision but spoke positively of Pernell. From seeing Pry’s words, he and Highland Springs head coach — and former Hokie — Loren Johnson are on the same page. That is a critical relationship.

Re: Pernell: "Good conversation with the head coach at Highland Springs and we wish Rashad a lot of luck, and I’ve recommended him to a couple places that have called, but he needed to do some things before I was comfortable with him being here.” #Hokies — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) June 3, 2022

Finally, linebacker Isi Etute, who was cleared of second-degree murder last week, officially entered the transfer portal. He has all of his college eligibility remaining.