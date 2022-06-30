Virginia Tech football recruiting: Linebacker/safety Caleb Woodson is a Hokie

The Virginia Tech Hokies are on a roll. Beginning Tuesday of this week, the Hokies have picked up a commitment in three consecutive days after three-star linebacker/safety Caleb Woodson became the latest to pledge to the Hokies.

Woodson, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety from Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, picked the Hokies over his other finalists, Virginia and Wake Forest. Woodson reported 12 offers from Florida State, West Virginia, South Carolina and Pittsburgh, among the others.

Woodson has visited Blacksburg multiple times and took his official visit to Virginia Tech on June 10. Woodson is the latest Virginia to join the fold for the 2023 class.

Woodson spoke to Brian Dohn of 247Sports about why he chose the Hokies.

“Every time I visited, I felt more at home,” Woodson said. “My position coach, coach [Shawn] Quinn, is a very positive person. He was always staying in contact with me, being very consistent.”

Woodson’s words about the coaching staff are following a similar trend and one that excites Virginia Tech fans.

“Coach Pry also, he’s a great, great dude.,” Woodson continued. “He loves the players. He also loves coaching at Virginia Tech. Every time I went down, and it just was a very good vibe, even with coaches that were not my position coach. They were just all very welcoming, all engaging in conversation, and it was really something I enjoyed.”

Woodson said he plans to be play linebacker at Virginia Tech, and with an outstanding combination of length and athleticism, that sounds ideal.

Woodson is commitment No. 12 for Virginia Tech’s 2023 class and is the sixth player from Virginia in the class, with more expected.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Caleb.