Virginia Tech baseball: The schedule for Super Regional is here

The most outstanding season in Virginia Tech’s baseball history will continue for one more weekend in Blacksburg. The Hokies are set to host the Oklahoma Sooners beginning Friday in a best-of-three series, with the winner of the Super Regional advancing to the College World Series.

Last weekend at English Field, the Hokies put on a show, sweeping all three games en route to the Super Regional. Meanwhile, the Sooners outlasted the Florida Gators in the Gainesville Regional in a 5-4 comeback victory.

The Hokies are searching for their first trip to the College World Series in school history. The Sooners have been to Omaha 10 times.

Here is the schedule for the Super Regional:

Friday, June 10, 3:00 p.m. ET — televised on ESPN2

Saturday, June 11, Noon ET — televised on ESPNU

Sunday, June 12 (if necessary — time and television to be determined

Much like Virginia Tech softball, the Super Regional in Blacksburg is sold out this weekend. We’ll have you covered each day from all angles.

GO HOKIES!!!