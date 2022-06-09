Virginia Tech football: Former Hokie defensive back Jermaine Waller retires from football

Jermaine Waller was a three-year starter at cornerback for the Virginia Tech Hokies. After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft, Waller signed with the Detroit Lions last month, receiving a $10,000 signing bonus and $55,000 in guaranteed money.

Now, Waller is leaving the game and retiring from football.

The #Lions say undrafted rookie CB Jermaine Waller (Virginia Tech) is retiring from the NFL. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 8, 2022

Waller arrived in Blacksburg from Washington, D.C, in 2018 and immediately became a contributor. As a freshman, Waller appeared in 12 games, finishing with seven tackles and a forced fumble.

As a sophomore in 2019, Waller enjoyed a breakout season. He appeared in 13 games, making 10 starts, and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. Unfortunately for Waller, he battled injuries in 2020, appearing in only two games for the Hokies.

Waller returned to start 11 games in 2021 and led the Hokies — and tied for the ACC lead — with four interceptions.

Sadly for Waller, injuries played a part in the latter portion of his career, leading him to be undrafted.

We wish nothing but the best to Jermaine Waller in his life beyond football — or in football if he ever decides to return.