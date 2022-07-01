Virginia Tech football: Braylon Johnson commits to the Hokies

Another day, another commitment for the Virginia Tech football team on Friday. Defensive back Braylon Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 170-pounder from Highland Springs High School, chose the Hokies over South Carolina. Johnson had other impressive offers but his choices came down to his father’s — Loren Johnson — alma mater or South Carolina, which is coached by two of his father’s old teammates in Shane Beamer and Torrian Gray.

Johnson spoke to Brian Dohn of 247Sports and it was clear he loves Virginia Tech’s tradition of putting defensive backs in the NFL.

“How I was going to develop as a player with whatever school I went to,” Johnson said. “How many DBs they’re really putting in the league, so that was big for me, and most schools didn’t really have that.”

Johnson’s father was a four-year starter at cornerback for the Hokies in the 1990s and was a two-time All-Big East selection. The elder Johnson is now, arguably, the top high school coach in Virginia, leading the Highland Springs Springers to multiple state championships.

While Braylon Johnson knew everything he needed to know about VT from his father, he connected with head coach Brent Pry and his staff.

“Also, you get a feel for the coaches, and I got to talk with the players and how they felt about the coaches,” Johnson said. “You know, the truth. Those [things] definitely helped me a lot in terms of trying to pick with [my] school.”

Johnson is a fantastic player with a high ceiling. His commitment is also a big one in the eyes of other prospects. Johnson plays at an elite school and knows many of the state’s top prospects. He’s expected to play cornerback at Virginia Tech.

Johnson is Virginia Tech’s fourth commitment of the week and 13th overall for the 2023 class, which now ranks No. 32 in 247Sports team rankings.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Braylon.