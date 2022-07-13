Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame to add seven members to 2023 class.

The Virginia Tech Hokies announced seven new members to the school’s Sports Hall of Fame Wednesday, with four representing the football program. It’s a deep and talented class that also features an Olympian, a Super Bowl-winning coach, multiple multi-time All-Americans and also ACC champions.

Here is the full class, courtesy of hokiesports.com:

Bruce Arians, a former Virginia Tech quarterback (1971-74) with over eight years of head coaching experience in the NFL. In 2021, he lifted the Lombardi Trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kam Chancellor, a two-time ACC champion that recorded 208 total tackles in his Virginia Tech career. Chancellor went on to be a Super Bowl champion and two-time All-Pro player. Mike Gentry, a staple in the growth of Virginia Tech football as the strength and conditioning coach. The 29-year servant of the athletics department became a member of the USA Strength and Conditioning Coach Hall of Fame in 2010. Dorotea Habazin, a three-time All-American that was the second woman to ever win a national championship at Virginia Tech. Habazin claimed four ACC titles in her career, including three in the hammer throw and one in the weight throw. Vince Hall, a four-year starter that holds the Virginia Tech record for consecutive games started (44). Hall was the 2006 recipient of the Dudley Award, which recognizes the top college football player in Virginia. Marcel Lomnický, one of the most accomplished Virginia Tech athletes ever with two national championships and three appearances in the Olympics. Lomnicky became the third Hokie to win multiple NCAA titles in 2012 with his weight throw championship. Sara Smith, a six-time ACC champion that earned All-American honors in 2007. Smith was also named the 2008 ACC Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

This is an impressive list. Arians is best known for his work as a coach in the NFL, helping develop some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Andrew Luck. Arians retired from coaching earlier this year after winning the Super Bowl two years ago. He was a successful quarterback for the Hokies in the 1970s.

Hall and Chancellor were stars for the Hokies in some of the team’s glory years. Vince Hall was one of the best players I ever saw at Virginia Tech. Ask anyone who watched Hall during his era and they’d likely tell you the same. A terrific football player who combined impeccable instincts with physicality and a high football IQ. He and Xavier Adibi were the best tandem in school history. That’s saying a lot.

Chancellor was a multi-year starter for the Hokies in the secondary before developing into an NFL All-Pro with the Seattle Seahawks. He helped lead the Hokies to two ACC championships during his time in Blacksburg and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. Chancellor is one of the more popular Hokies due to his recent NFL success.

Gentry’s impact on the program can never be stated enough. He deserves a lot of respect for VT’s success from those teams in the 1990s and 2000s.

Congrats to each and every one of these deserving Hokies.