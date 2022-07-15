Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies land commitment from son of pro wrestling legend

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young landed his first commitment for the 2023 recruiting class Tuesday when three-star guard Brandon Rechsteiner picked the Hokies.

Don’t know the name? Rechsteiner, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound point guard from Etowah High School in Woodstock, Georgia, is the son of pro wrestling legend Scott Rechsteiner, aka Scott Steiner or “Big Poppa Pump.”

Steiner has been a professional wrestler for over 30 years, performing in WCW, WWE and TNA, among other organizations. He is a former world heavyweight champion and tag-team champion in multiple organizations with his older brother, Rick Steiner. The pair were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Back to Brandon Rechsteiner. Young landed himself a heckuva guard. A smooth ball-handles, Rechsteiner is also a big-time shooter. And while many high school guards are slight in stature, not Rechsteiner. He can play as a true freshman in 2023-24 for Young and the Hokies.

Rechsteiner’s recruitment has blown up over the summer. The Hokies were in early on Rechsteiner, and that loyalty paid off as the guard always held Virginia Tech in high regard.

Check out just some of Rechsteiner’s highlights, and you’ll come away impressed.

That range is insane. And Rechsteiner isn’t just a shooter, as he can easily take defenders to the hoop and finish. Rechsteiner could play either guard position at the next level.

Rechsteiner currently has over 20 offers, with Tennessee, Notre Dame, LSU, Georgia Tech and Clemson among some of his impressive offer list.

This is a tremendous get for Young and the Hokies.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Brandon.

In honor of Rechsteiner’s commitment, let’s cap this off with some “Steiner Math.”