Virginia Tech football: Hokies announce multiple staff support additions and changes

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry continues to make changes in Blacksburg. This week, Virginia Tech announced the hiring of multiple new analysts and other staff changes.

Jeron Gouveia-Winslow, a former Virginia Tech starter, had spent the past couple of seasons on the player personnel side for the Hokies. Now, Gouveia-Winslow will move into an analyst role. He will be one of six analysts on Pry’s 2022 staff, which includes Xavier Adibi, Brian Crist, Jeff Carpenter, Jan Johnson Jr. and Kerry Webb.

Gouveia-Winslow played for VT from 2008-12 and was a three-year starter at whip linebacker under Frank Beamer and Bud Foster.

Johnson played linebacker at Penn State under Pry from 2015-19. He also wrestled at Penn State and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection during his final season in Happy Valley.

A.J. Hampton, a Roanoke native, will join Pry’s staff as a graduate assistant for the defense. He was a multi-year starter at Emory & Henry.

Carrie Lynne Wolford, a Wytheville native, moves into a new role as the director of player engagement. Wolford previously served as assistant director of football operations. She is a Virginia Tech graduate.

Alex Jones, a Charleston, West Virginia native, joins the Hokies as the assistant director of player personnel. He previously worked at Marshall.

Rob Branch, a Baltimore native, begins his first season as a player personnel assistant at Virginia Tech. He spent the past four seasons at West Virginia State where he worked as a secondary coach.

Serena Rodriguez joins Virginia Tech as the assistant director of creative media where she will work with Zach Lantz. She will assist with the graphic design, photography and visual identity needs of the football program.

Congratulations to each of Virginia Tech’s new hires or those entering new roles as the Hokies continue to be remade in Pry’s vision for the program.