Virginia Tech football: Krystian Williams commits to the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies had been quiet on the recruiting front for the past two weeks since the July 4 commitment of Thomas Williams. Yes, we say quiet because the Hokies had been on a roll, raking in six commitments over a span of seven days.

That changed Monday when Krystian Williams made his pledge to Virginia Tech.

Williams is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound athlete from Collegiate High School in Richmond. He will play either defensive back or wide receiver at the next level but sure sounds like someone who will begin their career on defense.

“I always got that warm, home-like feeling there and the program is a huge family, which was exactly what I was looking for,” Williams said according to Brian Dohn of 247Sports.

“Coach Prioleau is a great coach,” Williams said. “He showed me the plan he has for me.”

Prioleau, of course, is Virginia Tech’s safeties coach and one of many for Hokie defensive backs to enjoy a long and successful NFL career.

Williams is the third recruit with that surname to join Virginia Tech’s 2023 class. Lance and Thomas are also on board for 2023. His commitment moves Virginia Tech up to No. 36 in 247Sports team rankings.

Williams is another talented player from inside the state. If you can land good, talented kids from Virginia, you get them. Williams is now the eighth player from Virginia in VT’s 2023 class. It’s a smart move by head coach Brent Pry to make the state a priority again. Yes, at some point you are going to take some kids you normally wouldn’t just to build bridges to specific schools. It’s a smart strategy.

But make no mistake, Williams is a worthy addition to the Hokies. Tech’s coaches were high on Williams throughout the process and are thrilled to have him on board.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Krystian.