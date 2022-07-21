Virginia Tech football: Cam Fleming commits to the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies landed their second commitment of the week Thursday when cornerback Cameren Fleming announced his pledge to the Hokies. Fleming is a high three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and plays high school football at the Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond.

Fleming is the second commitment from Richmond this week, joining Krystian Williams. He is the fifth Richmond-area commitment in the 2023 class and the ninth player from the state of Virginia.

Fleming, at 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, is my favorite player in this class thus far. And there are numerous players who I believe will be excellent players at the next level. Fleming has star potential.

Fleming reported 27 offers and took three official visits to Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

“I am going to Virginia Tech,” Fleming said according to Brian Dohn of 247Sports. “It was just the right fit for me and my family. Not sure if many people know, but I was committed to Minnesota for a bit, silently, and I thought I was really following my heart to go to Minnesota, but then I kept second-guessing staying home and playing ball for the Hokies. I have a great group of guys coming in with me in (cornerbacks) Braylon Johnson and Dante Lovett, and our relationship has been growing, so it was kind of a no-brainer to stay home and play ball for Tech.”

This is a great get for the Hokies. Fleming’s offer list will continue to grow this fall, but he appears set on Virginia Tech.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Cam.