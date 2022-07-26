Virginia Tech football: Where are the Hokies in the ACC Football Preseason Poll?

You know it’s time for football season when the ACC reveals their preseason poll. Last week, it was the ACC Kickoff, held in Charlotte, where the head coach and multiple players from every team meet with the media to discuss the season ahead.

On Tuesday, the ACC unveiled the preseason poll, and no surprise, Clemson is the predicted winner of not only the Atlantic Division but also the ACC as a whole. The Tigers had a down season by their standards last season, which led to an ACC championship matchup between the Pitt Panthers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Where are the Virginia Tech Hokies?

Virginia Tech and new head coach Brent Pry received zero votes to win the ACC. The Hokies did receive three votes to win the Coastal Division. Meanwhile, the Virginia Cavaliers did receive three votes to win the ACC and six votes to win the Coastal.

Look, this is no surprise. This is a rebuilding job for Pry. This season is a year of transition both on the field and on the recruiting trail. Pry has done an excellent job of prioritizing the state of Virginia and recruiting and allowing players to leave who weren’t going to contribute. That strategy thinned out some positions that needed it, allowing the Hokies to add some veteran players via the NCAA transfer portal.

As for who the ACC media predicted to win the Coastal, it was Miami, with 98 first-place votes, followed by Pitt, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. Duke did not receive one first-place vote.