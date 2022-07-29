Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies announce 2021-22 non-conference schedule

College football season hasn’t even started, and we have college basketball news for Mike Young and the Virginia Tech Hokies. Virginia Tech announced its non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season this week.

While the games and some dates were known, we now have dates for each game from the Hokies’ out-of-conference schedule.

Monday, Nov. 7 vs. Delaware State

Thursday, Nov. 10 vs. Lehigh

Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. William & Mary

Thursday, Nov. 17 vs. Old Dominion in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.

Friday, Nov. 18 vs. Furman/Penn State in Charleston

Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. TBD in Charleston

Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Charleston Southern

Monday, Nov. 28 vs. Minnesota in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Wednesday, Dec. 7 vs. Dayton

Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. Oklahoma State at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational

Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Grambling State

One thing that stands out is the Hokies will be in Blacksburg a lot throughout the first two months of the season. In December, the Hokies return to Brooklyn for the first time since winning four in a row in March to capture the first ACC Tournament championship in school history.