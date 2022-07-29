Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies announce 2021-22 non-conference schedule

College football season hasn’t even started, and we have college basketball news for Mike Young and the Virginia Tech Hokies. Virginia Tech announced its non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season this week.
While the games and some dates were known, we now have dates for each game from the Hokies’ out-of-conference schedule.
- Monday, Nov. 7 vs. Delaware State
- Thursday, Nov. 10 vs. Lehigh
- Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. William & Mary
- Thursday, Nov. 17 vs. Old Dominion in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.
- Friday, Nov. 18 vs. Furman/Penn State in Charleston
- Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. TBD in Charleston
- Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Charleston Southern
- Monday, Nov. 28 vs. Minnesota in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
- Wednesday, Dec. 7 vs. Dayton
- Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. Oklahoma State at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational
- Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Grambling State
One thing that stands out is the Hokies will be in Blacksburg a lot throughout the first two months of the season. In December, the Hokies return to Brooklyn for the first time since winning four in a row in March to capture the first ACC Tournament championship in school history.
