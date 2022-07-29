 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies announce 2021-22 non-conference schedule

We now know Virginia Tech’s schedule for November and December.

By Bryan D. Manning
/ new
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Semifinal-North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

College football season hasn’t even started, and we have college basketball news for Mike Young and the Virginia Tech Hokies. Virginia Tech announced its non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season this week.

While the games and some dates were known, we now have dates for each game from the Hokies’ out-of-conference schedule.

  • Monday, Nov. 7 vs. Delaware State
  • Thursday, Nov. 10 vs. Lehigh
  • Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. William & Mary
  • Thursday, Nov. 17 vs. Old Dominion in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.
  • Friday, Nov. 18 vs. Furman/Penn State in Charleston
  • Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. TBD in Charleston
  • Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Charleston Southern
  • Monday, Nov. 28 vs. Minnesota in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
  • Wednesday, Dec. 7 vs. Dayton
  • Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. Oklahoma State at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational
  • Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Grambling State

One thing that stands out is the Hokies will be in Blacksburg a lot throughout the first two months of the season. In December, the Hokies return to Brooklyn for the first time since winning four in a row in March to capture the first ACC Tournament championship in school history.

More From Gobbler Country

Loading comments...