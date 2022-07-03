North Carolina athlete Tralon Mitchell commits to Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech Hokies finished the week in style Saturday when North Carolina athlete Tralon Mitchell announced his commitment to the Hokies.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Mitchell is listed as an athlete and plays running back for Southern Nash High School in Bailey, North Carolina. It sounds like Mitchell was recruited as a running back for the Hokies. He can also help as a kick/punt returner. Mitchell listed six offers and chose the Hokies over East Carolina.

Mitchell is a three-sport star for Southern Nash, also excelling in basketball and track. He told Brian Dohn of 247Sports why Virginia Tech was the right fit for him.

“I decided to commit to Virginia Tech,” Mitchell said. “I personally feel like VT is right for me because I know I will improve. Being from where I come from, getting an offer from a school like that is an blessing.”

Mitchell also noted that he comes from a Hokie family. His uncle, Kwamaine Battle, was a former defensive tackle for the Hokies. Battle graduated from Virginia Tech in 2011 and now serves as an assistant coach for his alma mater, where Mitchell plays.

“I have family history at VT,” Mitchell said. “My uncle, Kwamaine Battle played (there). The family environment was amazing. That was a big part of my decision.”

It’s always good to see a family tradition continue in Blacksburg.

Mitchell possesses plenty of speed, and at 6-foot-2, also offers good size.

Mitchell’s commitment was the fifth in five days for the Hokies, who are now up to 14 commits for the 2023 recruiting class. Virginia Tech’s class currently ranks No. 31 nationally, according to 247Sports.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Tralon.