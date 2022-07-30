Virginia Tech basketball: Jaydon Young commits to the Hokies 2023 class

The Virginia Tech Hokies landed their second commitment for their 2023 class Friday when three-star guard Jaydon Young made his pledge to Mike Young.

A 6-foot-4 combo guard from Greensboro Day School in Greensboro, North Carolina, Young follows Brandon Rechsteiner as Virginia Tech’s second commitment this month. Rechsteiner is from Woodstock, Georgia, and plays at Etowah High School.

Young had 11 offers, with Virginia Tech and Texas A&M being the most prominent. However, the Hokies have been in on Young since 2020. Young and his staff officially offered Young on Dec. 30, 2020.

Young, like Rechsteiner, is a prototypical Mike Young guard. Both can play either guard position, defend and are reliable outside shooters.

Here’s what Young told Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports regarding his commitment to Virginia Tech:

“I went on my visit and the first thing I did was talk to the academic advisor,” Young said. “They make sure I will get my education just in case the basketball stops bouncing. With the basketball side of things, Coach Young runs a system similar to my high school. I feel like it will not be as big as a transition for me and that I can make an impact early.”

Mike Young is one of the best coaches at recruiting unknown talents and helping mold them into all-conference performers. It’s been a good month for the Hokies landing a pair of talented guards in Rechsteiner and Young.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Jaydon.