Virginia Tech football: South Carolina athlete Thomas Williams commits to the Hokies

After five straight days with a football commitment, the Virginia Tech Hokies took off Sunday before adding another 2023 recruit Monday afternoon when Thomas Williams chose the Hokies.

Williams, a 5-foot-10, 180-pounder from Powdersville, South Carolina, can play on either side of the ball at Virginia Tech. Here’s what he told Evan Watkins of 247Sports shortly after committing to the Hokies.

“I committed on my official visit,” Williams said. ”Me and Coach Pry sat down and talked about it and he was like ‘if you want to come, let’s make it happen’ and I told him I was ready to make it happen. When word got around to the staff, I knew they would be happy and welcoming, just as I thought.”

Williams plays running back in high school and can either play running back, wide receiver, or defensive back at the next level. The Hokies added Tralon Mitchell Saturday who is expected to begin his college career as a running back. With Mitchell’s size and speed, it could lead Williams to begin his career on defense.

Williams is the latest versatile and dynamic athlete to commit to Virginia Tech’s 2023 class, joining Mitchell, Dante Lovett and Takye Heath.

Williams chose the Hokies over offers from West Virginia and Penn State.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Thomas.