Virginia Tech football recruiting: Top target set to announce decision Sunday

The Virginia Tech Hokies were red hot on the recruiting trail leading up to the July 4th holiday with six football commitments in seven days. Next, another top Virginia Tech target announced he’d be making his college decision on Sunday, July 10.

Kamen Smith, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle from Wilkes Central High School in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, has the Hokies among his final four schools. Joining Virginia Tech in Smith’s final four are North Carolina, N.C. State and South Carolina.

Will it be the Hokies?

Smith is a priority for Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph who has already landed four prospects for 2023, including Layth Ghannam (WV), Gabriel Arena (PA), Lance Williams (Tenn.) and Hannes Hammer (VA). Smith would be an ideal prospect to fill out a promising class of offensive linemen.

Announcing my commitment July 10th! pic.twitter.com/wcls6lLG8l — Kamen Smith (@KamenSmith3) July 6, 2022

Smith took three official visits in June, including one to Blacksburg. He also visited the Hokies in May.

When Rudolph likes an offensive lineman, Hokie fans should be excited. He’s one of the top offensive line coaches in college football and is extremely selective with the players he offers.

While Smith appears to like the Hokies, this will be a tough battle to pull Smith out of North Carolina. The biggest question is will it be the Tar Heels or the Wolfpack? This would be a terrific win on the recruiting trail if Tech could pull Smith out of North Carolina.