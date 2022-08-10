Virginia Tech football: Brent Pry expected to name a starting quarterback soon

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and defensive coordinator Chris Marve were among those who met with the media on Wednesday.

The coaches discussed multiple topics, including which freshmen were standing out. The good news there is Tech’s coaches mentioned several newcomers who’ve impressed thus far in fall camp.

But the topic of conversation is always centered on the quarterback position. And Pry didn’t disappoint, noting that the Hokies could name a starting quarterback as soon as next week, courtesy of Andy Bitter of The Athletic.

Pry said he could see the #Hokies naming a starting quarterback sometime next week. Said there are some scrimmage opportunities coming up that should give the staff a good evaluation of both Grant Wells and Jason Brown. — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) August 10, 2022

The expectation is that Marshall transfer Grant Wells has the upper hand over South Carolina transfer Jason Brown. Either way, the Hokies feel comfortable with both quarterbacks. The team is just happy to have two capable starters on the roster, a luxury they didn’t enjoy last season.

Pry noted the Hokies would hold a pair of scrimmages, one of which occurred on Wednesday, and a full scrimmage on Saturday before arriving at a decision.

While the safe assumption is Wells will get the nod, don’t count out Brown. We shall know soon.