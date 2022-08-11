Virginia Tech football: Hokies announce complete details for 2022 fan day

The Brent Pry era is underway at Virginia Tech. The Hokies are in their second week of fall camp and optimism is through the roof. No, no one expects the 2022 Hokies to challenge for the national championship, but Pry has completely energized the team, the community and the fan base.

Now, Hokie fans can see Pry in person when Virginia Tech holds its annual fan day this Sunday, Aug. 14. The annual event is a chance for fans to meet the players and coaches and get some autographs.

Virginia Tech announced all of the details on its official website Thursday.

1. Doors will open at 1 p.m. ET for current Hokie Kids’ Club Maroon-level members and 15 minutes later for the general public. All Hokie Kids’ Club Maroon-level members may gain early access to Fan Day at 1 p.m. via the door nearest Gate 7. Members who RSVP’ed to pick up their membership packets should visit the check-in table outside the exclusive Kids’ Club entrance until 2 p.m. Hokie Kids’ Club memberships are still available for the upcoming year. Secure a membership for the young Hokie fan in your life before Friday, Aug. 18, and receive a complimentary ticket to a Tech football home game this fall. 2. Free parking is available in select campus lots. Parking is available for free in Lot 1 across from Cassell Coliseum close to the soccer fields, Lot 3 (on Sterrett Drive across from the VT Police Station) and Lot 5 (Chicken Hill). 3. Fans can purchase “Skip the Line” passes to move to the front of autograph lines. Returning for 2022 Fan Day, fans wanting to skip the line and get autographs from their favorite coaches or student-athletes quicker can purchase their own Skip the Line Pass for $20. The deadline to purchase a pass is Thursday, Aug. 11. 4. Free 2022 Tech Football posters and schedule cards will be available for pick-up. Fans get the first look at the 2022 football poster and can pick up a copy to be signed by the football student-athletes and/or coaches. Only one (1) item is allowed per autograph station per person and sharpies will be provided to all student-athletes and coaches. 5. Autographs will be limited to one spirit item per person. Outside fan spirit items will be allowed at this year’s event. Only one (1) item per autograph station may be signed per person. In addition, student-athletes and coaches reserve the right to decline to autograph any item for any reason, especially items that seem to be fashioned to sell for profit. No posed photography will be permitted.

So if you want to celebrate the Hokies while enjoying some good family fun, head out to Blacksburg on Sunday afternoon to meet all the Hokies.