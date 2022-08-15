Former Virginia Tech star Wyatt Teller is one of the NFL’s top 100 players

It’s that time of the year. Football is near, and the NFL Network has kicked off its annual series of naming the NFL’s top 100 players as voted on by the players.

The festivities began on Sunday by naming players 51-100. And a former Virginia Tech Hokie made the list. Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller came in at No. 83 on the list. The 27-year-old Teller is coming off his first Pro Bowl season and is a two-time second-team All-Pro selection.

Teller signed a four-year, $56.8 million extension with the Browns last November, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid guards.

Teller committed to Virginia Tech as a defensive lineman in the 2013 recruiting class, featuring Kendall Fuller and Chuck Clark. However, it didn’t take coaches long to determine that Teller’s greatest impact could come on the offensive line; therefore, he switched positions early in his college career.

During his time in Blacksburg, Teller improved each season. In his final season in 2017, he was named first-team All-ACC and was the runner-up for the Jacobs Trophy, given annually to the ACC’s top blocker.

He was invited to the 2018 Senior Bowl, putting him on the radar of NFL scouts. Teller would become a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, where he spent his first NFL season. Despite starting seven games as a rookie, the Bills traded Teller to the Browns in August 2019 for a package of draft picks.

Think the Bills regret that one?

A key piece of the @Browns O-Line



Wyatt Teller takes spot 83 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/ek0t0nBU3U — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2022

Teller is arguably the top former Hokie currently playing in the NFL. And at 27, he is in the prime of his already outstanding professional career.

Looking back, that 2013 recruiting class wasn’t so bad. In addition to Fuller, Teller and Clark, Bucky Hodges, Brandon Facyson and Jonathan McLaughlin were also a part of that class. Fuller, Teller, Clark and Facyson are all currently playing in the NFL.

Congrats to Wyatt on an honor well-deserved.