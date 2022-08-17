ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Loves Lane Stadium

Earlier this month ESPN’s College GameDay host, Kirk Herbstreit, tweeted, “CFB misses the hostility of Lane Stadium (House of Pain) and the Hokies being a legit threat every year. Here’s to @CoachPryVT getting the Hokie Nation BACK!”

Has me fired up!!

Great job Eddie..and he is SO RIGHT!

CFB misses the hostility of Lane Stadium (House of Pain) and the Hokies being a legit threat every year.

Here’s to @CoachPryVT gettin the Hokie Nation BACK! https://t.co/pxlvnQz1SN — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 5, 2022

Herbstreit wrote the above in response to the words from former Virginia Tech WR great, Eddie Royal, to this year’s crop of young Virginia Tech Hokies’ football players. If you haven’t watched that yet, I strongly recommend that you do.

After the harrowing events of April 2007, Chris Fowler wrote about Virginia Tech and revealed that the ESPN College Gameday crew have a special place, in their hearts, for Virginia Tech. Crediting their visits to Blacksburg during the Hokies’ 1999 National Championship run with establishing College GameDay as the force it is today, it is no surprise that Mr. Herbstreit is aching for Lane Stadium’s return to its storied and menacing prominence.

Last year, during VT’s surprising upset of North Carolina, Herbstreit didn’t hold back, and referenced the energy of Lane Stadium as evidence of college football’s return after the 2020 COVID-19 season.

WHAT A BEAUTIFUL SITE in Blacksburg!!

PACKED House!!

CFB is BACK!!@HokiesFB up early 14-0!

Lane Stadium ROCKIN!!! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 3, 2021

Coach Pry is already re-invigorating interest in the program and injecting energy not seen in Blacksburg for quite some time! I’m with Kirk on this one, here’s to Coach Pry bringing the Virginia Tech Hokies back to the forefront of college football!

GO HOKIES!!!