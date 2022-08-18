Virginia Tech football: Sophomore wide receiver is lost for the season

The good news about the start of fall camp means football is right around the corner. The Virginia Tech Hokies began fall camp two weeks ago, and on Wednesday, head coach Brent Pry named Grant Wells the starting quarterback.

Unfortunately, there is always bad news this time of the year regarding injuries. And the Hokies have some injury news of their own this week.

Pry mentioned redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dallan Wright would miss the 2022 season. Wright posted a photo of himself in the hospital on social media, and Pry later confirmed he was out for the season. Pry did not indicate the specifics of the injury but heaped praise on Wright, saying he was having a strong camp, according to David Cunningham of Tech Sideline.

The 6-foot-0, 176-pound Wright, who is from Saluda, South Carolina, was expected to be in the two-deep at wide receiver this season. The speedy Wright did not record any stats from his first two years on campus.

In other injury-related news, sophomore Malachi Thomas, expected to be Tech’s top tailback this fall, is week-to-week with an injury. Thomas wasn’t seen at practice at times, leading those in attendance to wonder if he was injured. Pry offered the following on Thomas.

“He’s in meetings, he’s in camp, he’s very involved,” Pry said per Cunningham. “He’s getting treatment and rehab, and I’m excited about the year Malachi could still have.”

While the news is disappointing, the Hokies appear relatively healthy as camp winds down.