Virginia Tech football: Hokies begin fall camp

Football is finally here. No, not spring football, real football as the Virginia Tech Hokies opened fall camp on Tuesday.

It’s a new era of Virginia Tech football with head coach Brent Pry entering his first season as head coach. While the expectations are low outside the program, things are much different within the program. The players are excited, the coaches are excited and there is optimism the 2022 Hokies will be much better than many believe.

One of the reasons fans are excited about the Hokies this summer is everything is new. We don’t know what we will see on offense. What type of offense will Tyler Bowen run? Will it include a downfield passing game? Will Bowen, who coached tight ends in the NFL, involve the tight ends more in the offense than the previous regime?

However, not to dwell too much on the previous six seasons, but Pry has everyone excited. He’s a refreshing change. No one knows how successful he will be in Blacksburg, but he brings hope and an understanding of the program.

We will keep you posted with updates from fall camp this month and when you get the chance read our previews on quarterbacks and running backs. Over the next two weeks, we will continue to roll out our positional previews.