Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey: Offensive and Defensive Challenges for the Virginia Tech Hokies

Before we launch into the Podcast, there are some news items with the football team that might be of interest to everyone about to Jump at Lane for the 2022 season.

The 2022 Football Captains have been named:

So, they picked seven total captains for the Hokies this season.

Silas Dzansi, Kaleb Smith, and Grant Wells are representing the Offense. The Defensive leaders are Chamarri Connor, Dax Hollifield, and Norrell Pollard. This season we see special teams represented by starting Punter Peter Moore.

This is a good group of veterans with the biggest tell as to how he did in the off-season being Grant Wells. Both Dzansi and Pollard have become leaders of their respective groups and well respected on the team. Who doesn’t love the way Chamarri plays full out all the time? Kaleb has become the #1 receiver in both experience and evidently effort on the field as Wells’s favorite target in the Spring. Peter Moore started the season last year with little experience but still managed to put on a punting clinic level performance.

Congratulations to these Hokies and thanks for their leadership and effort.

The Team Goes Back to Helping with Move-in Days

Brent Pry brings back Frank Beamer’s old tradition of the team helping with some of the move in chores.

The on-campus student population and their parents certainly appreciate the big help. It’s a great community relations thing for the team to do, and everyone loves it. It’s a fond memory for all involved.

Now, Let’s Talk Some Turkey

It’s Poll Time! And we have TWO for today. You get your say, too!

Poll What is your top Offensive Challenge for 2022? The Passing game - adding an intermediate route package, good receiver play, and keeping Wells throwing to the right hat

The Running Game - We have a limited number of backs and one feature back possible. Everyone needs to produce.

The Offensive Line - Either way, Coach Rudolph has to get this unit to work together since its critical to both the run and pass games

No matter what detail comes up, this Offense needs to finish drives and score touchdowns. Whichever way works, do it! vote view results 18% The Passing game - adding an intermediate route package, good receiver play, and keeping Wells throwing to the right hat (6 votes)

15% The Running Game - We have a limited number of backs and one feature back possible. Everyone needs to produce. (5 votes)

33% The Offensive Line - Either way, Coach Rudolph has to get this unit to work together since its critical to both the run and pass games (11 votes)

33% No matter what detail comes up, this Offense needs to finish drives and score touchdowns. Whichever way works, do it! (11 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

Poll So, what’s your top Defensive Challenge for the Season? The Defensive line needs to overcome the short problem, control the line of scrimmage and put pressure on the QB.

The Linebackers are going to need to cover the underside passing game better and keep running QBs to minimum yardage.

The Secondary will need to step up to cover lots of one-on-ones since the LBs will need to be used in the Box.

The Defense needs to close the door, get more 3 and outs, and keep the opponent out of the red zone. Especially getting stops on 3rd downs. vote view results 31% The Defensive line needs to overcome the short problem, control the line of scrimmage and put pressure on the QB. (9 votes)

10% The Linebackers are going to need to cover the underside passing game better and keep running QBs to minimum yardage. (3 votes)

6% The Secondary will need to step up to cover lots of one-on-ones since the LBs will need to be used in the Box. (2 votes)

51% The Defense needs to close the door, get more 3 and outs, and keep the opponent out of the red zone. Especially getting stops on 3rd downs. (15 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

So, that’s this week’s Talking Turkey. Next week we start talking about the first game of the season, potentially the first starting lineup, and the last news from Fall Camp as the team transitions to Game to Game mode.

As Always!

GO HOKIES!!!!